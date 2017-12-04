Move over, Porsche and Bentley – there’s a new option to choose from when considering a luxury SUV. Lamborghini has officially unveiled the Urus, an SUV that first broke cover in concept form back in 2012.

The Lamborghini Urus is a five-seater "Super" SUV that looks a lot like the original concept. Given its Italian pedigree, it should come as little surprise that the Urus is packing plenty of power.

Under the hood, you’ll find a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 (mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission) that generates 641 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. It is capable of propelling occupants from 0-62 mph in just 3.6 seconds. The engine, based on the powerplant from the Bentley Continental GT and Audi RS6, revs to 6,800 RPM.

The four-wheel-drive Urus’ top speed is rated at 190 mph.

For compassion, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk (the one packing the 707-horsepower monster engine from the Hellcat) can do 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds but is limited to a top speed of 180 mph (either way, that’s fast for an SUV).

A plug-in hybrid engine will be added as an option at a later date, we’re told.

The Porsche Cayenne, undoubtedly one of the Urus’ top competitors, first entered production in 2002. Lamborghini, meanwhile, had an SUV of its own that was produced from 1986 through 1993 although fewer than 350 units were ever assembled.

According to Autocar, the Urus will cost “around £165,000 on the road” which is around $222,000. The first deliveries are expected next spring.