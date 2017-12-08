Amazon has more or less cornered the e-reader market. Its Kindle line covers virtually every price point and feature set… well, almost.

The Onyx Boox Max 2 Professional features a massive (for an e-reader) 13.3-inch E Ink Carta flexible touch display sporting a resolution of 2,200 x 1,650 and high contrast (15:1). Thanks to its Wacom digitizer, it supports input from the supplied stylus (you can also use your fingers, just as you would with a tablet).

The e-reader is powered by a quad-core processor clocked at 1.6GHz alongside 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. You also get Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, a sizable 4,100mAh battery that’s good for up to four weeks of standby time and a 3.5mm audio jack – all running Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Its key feature, however, is the inclusion of an HDMI port that allows the reader to work double duty as a secondary PC monitor. Why on Earth you’d want to use a 13-inch greyscale e-reader as a companion desktop monitor is beyond me but eh, the option is there.

The Onyx Boox Max 2 Professional is available to pre-order as of writing from the eReader Store for €671.34 (just shy of $800). Personally, I’d opt for a high-end e-reader like the Kindle Oasis and use the remaining money to buy a proper secondary desktop monitor or a dedicated drawing tablet.