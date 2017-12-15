When it comes to comedies set in the world of information technology, few can surpass HBO’s Silicon Valley. Not only is it hilarious, but its portrayal of San Francisco’s tech scene has been described as so accurate it verges on a documentary.

Although it’s certainly a lot sillier, British sitcom ‘The IT Crowd’ definitely has Silicon Valley beat when it comes to laughs per minute. The series, which ran for five seasons between 2006 and 2013 in the UK, followed a group of technical support workers within a large corporation. Now, a third effort is being made to adapt the comedy for American audiences.

Back in 2007, NBC created an unsuccessful pilot for the US version of the show, which starred Community’s Joel McHale, Jessica St. Clair, and Richard Ayoade reprising his role of Moss. There was an attempt at another remake in 2014, but that also failed.

Variety reports that this will be the first time an IT Crowd US reboot will be written by original creator Graham Linehan, who is also an executive producer on the new show.

Linehan confirmed that the remake was being developer via twitter. “Oh, yeah. Working on it. Don’t expect the same kind of show and EVERYONE WILL BE HAPPY,” he wrote.

Linehan told me early last year that he was hoping to make a new US version of the IT Crowd sometime in the future.

@midian182 it's a no go. But I'm hoping to try again at some point. — Graham 'jack and biz are nazis I guess?' Linehan (@Glinner) February 12, 2016

Fans of the original UK series should check out what is probably the writer’s most famous work, the excellent Father Ted; a fantastic sitcom about three Irish priests.

