Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters nationwide today but as diehard fans of the franchise can attest to, there were plenty of ways to see the film early. The flick had its world premiere at the Shrine Auditorium in Hollywood last weekend and several theaters hosted preview screenings overnight.

Sales from those early screenings are already looking quite impressive.

According to a report from Entertainment Weekly, The Last Jedi brought in an estimated $45 million from Thursday evening previews. That, according to the site, is the second-largest domestic preview gross of all time (second behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens at $57 million and ahead of the $29 million that Rogue One: A Star Wars Story brought in from previews last year).

Given the solid preview haul and positive reviews, it’s likely that The Last Jedi will enjoy a solid weekend opening. Entertainment Weekly says the movie is on track to easily clear $200 million domestically for its opening weekend.

Should that prediction prove accurate, it would top this year’s biggest domestic opener, Beauty and the Beast, which brought in $174.8 million in its opening weekend.

Internationally, as of Friday morning, The Last Jedi had earned an estimated $60.8 million. Worldwide, the total stood at $105.8 million.

Will you be hitting up your local theater this weekend to check out the new Star Wars film?