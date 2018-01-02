Steam’s monthly hardware and software survey results have arrived. December brought changes at the top of some categories, including the most popular graphics card and virtual reality headset.

In the GPU category, it’s Nvidia’s GTX 1060 that now stands above the rest. The card didn't actually see its usage increase; it fell, but by less than the other top GPUs. November’s number one, the GTX 750 Ti, dropped by 4.13 percent, while the second-place GTX 960 went down by 3.52 percent, leaving the GTX 1060, which only fell by 0.85 percent, to take the top spot.

The biggest GPU winners are the GTX 970 and 1070, which increased by 1.14 percent and 1.05 percent, respectively. As usual, the highest AMD entry is far down the list: the Radeon 8800 series is the red team’s top performer. It took the 23rd position with a share of just 0.54 percent.

Back in October’s survey, Windows 7 surprisingly took over from Windows 10 as Steam’s top OS—a phenomenon attributed to the popularity of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds in China and the number of people who still use the Windows 7 in the country. The older system remains on top, but users have decreased by 15.10 percent while Windows 10 is up by 13.15 percent. Additionally, simplified Chinese is still the most common language (49.04 percent) among Steam users.

Another change is in Steam users' virtual reality platform preference. Ever since it launched in 2016, the HTC Vive has constantly been the headset of choice, ahead of the Oculus Rift. But the Facebook-owned company will be pleased to see its device finally move ahead of the competition, if only by 0.01 percent.