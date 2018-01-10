Mouse precision can be incredibly important when it comes to PC gaming, especially in the world of first-person shooters. Those who pick their mouse up a lot will probably notice the way a cursor jumps about when the peripheral is lifted and placed back down. But thanks to the dual sensors and 1-to-1 tracking in the SteelSeries Rival 600, this problem should no longer occur.

The mouse’s second sensor is orientated vertically to measure track and lift distance down to 0.2mm. The system, which SteelSeries is calling ‘TrueMove 3+,’ automatically calibrates the liftoff distance based on your play surface.

The Rival 600 comes with other features often found in high-end mice, including a set of eight steel, 4-gram weights that can be attached to the sides magnetically, allowing users to change the weight of the mouse from between 96 grams to 128 grams. There are also seven programmable buttons and it comes with customizable 8-zone RGB lighting.

The mouse also boasts the same 12,000 CPI, 350 IPS TrueMove 3 optical sensor found in the Rival 310 and Sensei 310. It has a black, soft touch finish, is rated for 60 million clicks, and comes with a built-in processor to save all your settings.

The Rival 600 is available now for $80, which is around what you would pay for several other flagship mice. If you rarely play FPS games you might not notice much difference during everyday use, but the dual sensors could make it a great buy for those who take part in competitive games like CS: GO and Overwatch.