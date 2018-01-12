Is Donald Trump a secret gamer? Judging from his tweets, no. But it’s a tongue-in-cheek question some people were asking after the President announced that Norway was receiving deliveries of F-52 fighter jets; a fictional plane that exists only in Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare.

Video game violence & glorification must be stopped—it is creating monsters! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 17, 2012

During a White House conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg on Wednesday, Trump lauded the defense relationship between the US and its European ally. He talked about the troubled Lockheed Martin F-35 jets, but his mention of the mysterious F-52 confused.

"In November we started delivering the first F-52 and F-35 fighter jets. We have a total of 52, and they've delivered a number of them already, a little ahead of schedule," Trump said. "It's a $10 billion order. Norway also invests about one-third of its sovereign wealth fund in American businesses, supporting hundreds of thousands of American jobs. They're very big investors in our stock market, and therefore the Prime Minister thanked me very much."

The F-52 appears in the “Throttle” mission of COD: Advanced Warfare’s single-player campaign. In reality, of course, it’s much less likely that Trump had the plane on his mind after a night of gaming, and that this was instead just a slip of the tongue. It appears the President conflated the number of F-35 planes Norway has ordered—52—with the jets’ “F” designation, coming up with F-52.

While Donald Trump might not be a fan, it seems his counterpart at the meeting enjoys some casual gaming. Just before her meeting with the US President, Solberg was photographed playing Pokémon Go on her phone, though she claimed she was using it to chat with her family.

#PokeMon Norwegian Prime Minister “caught” playing Pokémon GO before a meeting with Trump: Erna Solberg, Norway’s Prime Minister since 2013, was “caught” playing Pokémon GO just prior to meeting Donald Trump, US President.… https://t.co/2jbzjGzGXv #News -https://t.co/wVZcVfUzCd pic.twitter.com/PBeneAXyZI — PokeACard (@PokeACard) January 10, 2018