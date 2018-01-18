Red Faction: Guerrilla may be getting a reboot. Early this morning, at least four European retailers had product pages posted for the game. GameStop websites in Sweden, Finland, Norway and Denmark all indicated the title would be coming out on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The pages have since been removed.

Unfortunately, nobody thought to grab screenshots so we’ll just have to take Gematsu’s word for it. However, the considering fact that it was on multiple sites and that the reboot is practically a genre of game now, it is in all likelihood a legit leak. Plus, the first two Red Faction games have already been emulated and ported over to the PS4.

Red Faction: Guerrilla was originally released for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and PC way back in 2009. The third game in the Red Faction franchise departed from its FPS origins in favor of a third-person perspective. The camera angle was not the only thing to distinguish it from its predecessors.

The title used the Geomod 2.0 engine and had fully destructible environments. Prior games used earlier versions of the engine but the scale of destruction was nothing like it was in Guerrilla. Buildings could be demolished to complete an objective. Cover could be blown away to get clear aim on an enemy. It changed the way the game was played and there was usually more than one approach to finishing a mission.

It also had multiplayer, a first for the franchise. Multiplayer had your typical matches like Deathmatch and Capture the Flag but also had modes involving destroying or preventing the destruction of structures.

Red Faction: Guerrilla was well-received and had high review scores from most critics. A common complaint, however, was that the storyline and voice acting were weak and some missions seemed repetitive.

Of course, nothing has been officially announced or confirmed so it’s best to take the news with a grain of salt. However, if THQ decides to do an honest reboot and not just a lazy port, it will have the chance to correct those weaknesses and make a great game even better.