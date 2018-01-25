Nintendo ROM modder Kaze Emanuar is quickly making a name for himself. With a handful of impressive works already under his belt (Super Mario 64 Online is perhaps the most well-known example), the modder is now devoting his full attention to a mash-up of what are arguably the two most beloved Nintendo 64 games ever.

Super Zelda 64: Ocarina of Time takes the best elements of Super Mario 64 and injects them into The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. The project was recently teased on YouTube although a quick look at his YouTube history reveals that Emanuar has been toying with the idea for nearly five years.

As awesome as the mash-up looks and as close as it is to completion (it could be ready in as little as two months), there’s little reason to think it’ll get Nintendo’s blessing. The company went after Emanuar over Super Mario 64 Online and succeeded in getting related videos pulled from YouTube. I suspect the same fate awaits Super Zelda 64… it’s just a matter of time.

