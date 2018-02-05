Disney on Sunday during Super Bowl LII debuted a teaser for Solo: A Star Wars Story, the next film in the legendary franchise. The teaser ended with the promise that a proper trailer would launch today and sure enough, Disney delivered.

The full-length trailer for Han Solo’s origin story runs about a minute and 30 seconds long and builds on what we were shown during the Super Bowl. It looks pretty decent from the trailer, especially considering the production difficulties the film endured.

Midway through shooting, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy fired directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller due to creative differences. A source familiar with the matter said the chemistry between Kennedy and the directors was never right.

Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25 (Memorial Day weekend). The franchise’s most recent entry, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, arrived in mid-December and managed to rake in over $1 billion worldwide in less than three weeks.

