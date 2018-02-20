It seems as if tech companies are constantly trying to outdo each other as they race to make storage drives with ever-increasing capacities. In the world of solid state drives, Samsung has just unveiled the world’s largest, boasting a massive 30.72 terabytes of space.

Samsung defines the PM1643 as “the industry’s largest capacity Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) solid state drive.” While it would be an ideal solution for your ever-growing steam library, the SSD is designed for use in next-generation enterprise systems.

The successor to last year’s 15.36TB enterprise PM1633a SSD, the PM1643 is comprised of 32 1TB NAND flash packages, each made up of 16 stacked layers of 512Gb vertical NAND chips. The company said there’s enough room on this device to store around 5700 full HD movies at 5GB each.

Compared the 2017 model, the performance of the new drive has also been improved. It has a 12GBps SAS interface and features random read and write speeds of up to 400,000 IOPS and 50,000 IOPS, along with sequential read and write speeds of up to 2,100MB/s and 1,700 MB/s, respectively. The figures are around four times the random read performance and three times the sequential read performance of a typical 2.5-inch SATA SSD.

The drive also comes with a new controller that integrates nine main and sub controllers used in previous SSDs. It features Through Silicon Via (TSV) technology to interconnect 8Gb DDR4 chips, creating 10 4GB TSV DRAM packages totaling 40GB of DRAM.

No word on price or availability, but expect it to be very, very expensive, seeing as the older PM1633a 15TB model is around $10,000. The company will be launching 16.36TB, 7.68TB, 3.84TB, 1.92TB, 960GB, and 800GB versions later this year; those smaller drives should be a lot more affordable, obviously.

Back in 2016, Seagate said it had built a 60GB SSD that would be released in 2017, but this “demonstration technology” still isn’t available to buy.