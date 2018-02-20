Open-world racing game Burnout Paradise from developer Criterion Games and publisher Electronic Arts is being remastered. The new title, appropriately called Burnout Paradise Remastered, is slated to arrive on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One next month.

The enhanced version will include the original base game as well as all eight add-on packs released since the original launched in 2008. The game’s full soundtrack is intact, as are all 150 playable vehicles. A full run-down of the included DLC packs can be found over on the remaster’s landing page.

Furthermore, Burnout Paradise Remastered will run at 4K resolution at 60 frames per second on the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X.

Matt Webster, General Manager at Criterion Games, said that with the release of this remaster, they’re able to share this action-packed ride with a whole new generation of players.

Burnout Paradise Remastered races onto consoles on March 16 priced at $39.99 both digitally and in stores. EA Access members will get to play one week early – from March 9 – via the Play First Trial. The game is also coming to the PC via EA’s Origin platform later this year although unfortunately, no specific launch date for PC was provided.