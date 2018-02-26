Remastered versions of Turok: Dinosaur Hunter and Turok 2: Seeds of Evil are set to arrive on the Xbox One on March 2.

The games, originally released by Iguana Entertainment for the Nintendo 64 and PC in 1997 and 1998, respectively, were taken in by Nightdive Studios for refurbishing a few years back. Nightdive, if you recall, is the same studio that recently told Kickstarter donors that the $1.35 million remaster of System Shock had been put on hold.

Turok served as an important stepping stone in the early days of the Nintendo 64 although the series is often left out when discussing the console’s top games. By the time Turok 2 arrived just one year after the successful launch of the original, for example, most were still in awe of what the summer of ’97 had delivered – a gem known as GoldenEye 007.

As you can see from the trailer above, Nightdive has done a fine job of remastering Turok. The game looks far more polished than it did 20+ years ago and remarkably, the team managed to retain the trademark murkiness that helped make the original so enchanting.

Turok and Turok 2: Seeds of Evil are both available to pre-order over on the Microsoft Store. Expect to pay $19.99 each for the trip down memory lane.