HBO announced last summer that it was developing a movie based on Ray Bradbury’s classic dystopian novel, Fahrenheit 451. The network dropped a teaser for the flick last month and now, we’ve got a proper trailer to salivate over.

A staple you probably read in grade school, Fahrenheit 451 was originally published in 1953. It is set in a future where “media is an opiate” and “firemen” are tasked with finding and burning books to suppress the ideas within. “A little knowledge is a dangerous thing. News. Fact. Memoirs. Internet of old. Burn it,” says protagonist Guy Montag’s mentor, Captain Beatty.

Fahrenheit 451 is set to premiere on HBO in May.

