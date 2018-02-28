A group of veteran developers with Question are putting the finishing touches on their sophomore effort and have published a compelling teaser trailer to help tell the story.

In The Blackout Club, you’ll play as a teenager from a small town that bands together with peers after realizing you’re not the only one that wakes up each morning covered in mud and scratches with no recollection of what happened the night before. Adults in the town don’t believe the kids (or maybe they just don’t want to admit that something weird is going on) so they’re forced to investigate the happenings on their own.

In groups of up to four players, you’ll set out each night to collect evidence from a network of bizarre underground tunnels hidden just beneath the surface of the community. The procedurally generated world ensures a unique adventure each night that scales in difficulty depending on how many people are playing.

With any luck, you’ll uncover the source of the mysterious blackouts and perhaps even solve the recent disappearance of a friend. Suddenly, this sounds a lot like Stranger Things.

The Blackout Club is the second game developed by Question. Their freshman effort, The Magic Circle, launched on PC in June 2015 before landing on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One the following year.

Question is comprised of developers with experience working on hits like BioShock, Dishonored and Thief: Deadly Shadows, just to name a few.

The Blackout Club is set to launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in the first quarter of 2019.