We knew that LG was unveiling an updated version of its V30 handset at MWC, but the V30s ThinQ hasn’t received much publicity as it features very few improvements over last year’s model. What has caught people's attention, however, is the appearance of the LG G7—a phone that’s not supposed to exist.

Initially we were expecting to see the new LG G7 at the Barcelona event, but then CEO of LG Electronics Jo Seong-jin, ordered work on the phone to be scrapped in January. Replacing the G7 is a new device codenamed Judy, which will reportedly arrive in June with an all-new design. Additionally, LG is set to move away from its “G” naming system, so we don’t know what Judy will end up being called.

So, it was surprising to see Israeli publication Ynet post a video of a handset from MWC clearly marked G7 (codename Neo). According to leaker Evan Blass, this is the device LG was working on when it was canceled in favor of Judy, and it could give us an idea of what to expect in the upcoming flagship.

The most obvious feature is the inclusion of an iPhone X-style notch. It's not present in one image, suggesting a black status bar can fill the top of the screen, essentially hiding the cutout. So many Android developers are adding notches to their phones now that the Oreo update is expected to support these designs.

The G7 boasts a 6-inch 3120 x 1440 OLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It comes with two vertical 16 MP cameras, an 8 MP front snapper, a rear fingerprint sensor, up to 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a 3,000mAh battery. Like most 2018 flagships, it uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 platform.

Interestingly, Blass added that a Q7 and V35 were shown alongside the G7, as was a new watch.

Should Judy be based on the design of the G7, it will be interesting to see how Android fans take to the Apple-inspired notch. Judging by their early reactions to the design, it’s not going to be popular.