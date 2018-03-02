As a wrap up to our Mobile World Congress 2018 coverage, before we leave Barcelona here's another round of major products that launched at the show. In this video we'll be going through our first impressions of the new Nokia line including the Nokia 8 Sirocco, the Lenovo Yoga 730 and 530, the ZTE Blade V9, the thermal imaging CAT S61, cool Vive technology, and 5G tech from Qualcomm and Intel.

