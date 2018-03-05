The Nintendo Switch celebrated its first birthday over the weekend and with it came a strange glitch that early adopters first noticed.

ResetEra user Executive Taxi posted that the play time on his launch titles had reset. Instead of saying “Played for XX hours or more,” they just said, “First played 0 days ago.” Other users at ResetEra and Reddit have confirmed the glitch is indeed real.

“Yep... can confirm my Zelda playtime just went from 515 hours to ‘First played 0 days ago.’ It must be Nintendo’s Switch anniversary present!” said Redditor corporalcadet.

Some Nintendo Switch owners’ play activity information is displaying incorrectly. We are aware of the issue and we expect to have more information to share in the near future. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 3, 2018

Nintendo is aware of that problem and is likely working on a fix. It did not, however, indicate what may be causing the games to reset, leaving players to speculate.

"Y2K all over again. Reset the clock!"

“Looks like Nintendo's code is only looking for the day and month you last played the game and figuring out the time since then,” theorized VOOK64 on Reddit. “It's ignoring the year. It doesn't know you started March 3rd, 2017, just March 3rd so 0 days ago.”

Other users point out that the profile page on the Switch only shows the “last played” message for the first 10 days after starting a game. On the 11th day, the status switches to “hours played.” Therefore, once these one-year-old games hit the 376-day mark, they should revert to showing the number of hours the game has been played — at least, in theory.

The bug is only mildly annoying to some, causing more jokes and Y2K references than actual harm so it's hard to imagine it being a top priority warranting an immediate patch. Users should probably expect a fix as part of the next scheduled update.

Other than this minor little hiccup, the Switch has had a great year. Not only has it broken a record by becoming the fastest selling video game console ever, it also already moved more units in its first year than the Wii U sold since its launch in 2012.