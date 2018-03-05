Most connected wearables are built on the idea of promoting a healthy, active lifestyle. Pizza Hut’s new sneakers are decidedly not.

Now in their second iteration, the shoes – dubbed the Pie Tops II – are more of a marketing tool than anything else. That said, the kicks do allow the wearer to order their favorite pizza thanks to the magic of Bluetooth connectivity (and your mobile device) simply by pressing a button on the tongue of the right sneaker.

The left shoe, meanwhile, has its own button which comes pre-programmed to pause whatever show you’re watching when the delivery driver arrives. Ideally, you’ll be watching March Madness, the NCAA’s annual men’s basketball tournament that begins on March 13.

You see, Pizza Hut is the “official pizza” of March Madness (remember, this is all a big marketing tool). Pizza Hut also recently replaced Papa John’s as the official pizza of the NFL.

The tie-in (no pun intended) shouldn’t be all that surprising considering Pizza Hut is operated by Yum! Brands, Inc., the same fast food company that runs KFC and Taco Bell. KFC has a knack for running unusual tech-based promotions like this as evident by its recent chicken wing box that transforms into an aerial drone.

Pizza Hut has partnered with HBX.com and will sell 50 pairs of Pie Tops II during the week of March 19. Another 50 pairs will be given away on social media while more still will be raffled off at the Final Four Fan Fest in San Antonio.

If you’re looking for the perfect complement to your new PlayStation kicks, this could very well be it.