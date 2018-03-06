Last January Sony finally nailed down a release date of April 20 for the anxiously awaited God of War. Several special editions are planned including an expensive $150 GameStop bundle called the Stone Mason Edition that comes packed with a ton of loot that only the most hardcore GoW fan would want.

Today on a new game trailer (you can watch it above) Sony announced yet another God of War bundle for those slightly less hardcore fans who are also in the market for a PlayStation 4 Pro. The package features a GoW themed PS4 Pro with a matching DualShock controller and a physical copy of the game that includes bonus digital content.

The bundle will hit stores shelves for $400 in the US and $500 in Canada on April 20. Alternatively, fans can pre-order the packaged deal now direct from Sony or Amazon.

The special edition PlayStation 4 Pro will be done up in shades of grey with yellow accents. The design on the top of the console replicates Kratos’ ax which is his primary weapon in the new game. It has runes on the curved blade part of the motif with a cool-looking Celtic pattern down the handle section of the overlay.

The DualShock wireless controller is silver and dark grey and features an etched rune on the right handle. The trackpad also prominently displays the God of War logo.

The GoW PS4 Pro bundle is not a bad deal if you’re looking to pick up the console considering that it’s the same price as the Pro without the game.

This package makes the fifth option for purchasing God of War. As mentioned, players can also pick up the Stone Mason Edition for $150, in addition to a collector’s edition for $130, a digital deluxe edition for $70, and the bare-bones standard edition for $60. All versions are currently available for pre-orders.