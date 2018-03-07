With the developer version of Android P expected to arrive next week, we’re discovering more features in the next version of Google’s mobile OS. According to XDA-Developers, one of these will be the ability to turn your phone into a Bluetooth input device so it can be used as a wireless keyboard or mouse.

The publication writes that Android P, known internally as 'Pistachio Ice Cream' at Google, will support the Bluetooth HID (Human Interface Device) profile, which allows a handset to function as a Bluetooth mouse or keyboard.

Support for Bluetooth HID was added to Android back in December 2016 but is only now being enabled for Android P. Native support should allow developers to include the feature in their software, meaning users will no longer have to root their device and download apps like Bluetooth+ to use their smartphones as Bluetooth input devices.

While swapping your keyboard and mouse for a phone might not sound amazing, and there are already apps that can perform similar functions using Wi-Fi, the feature could be useful in scenarios such as giving workplace presentations or when using a phone as a PC media center remote.

Other expected Android P features include support for iPhone X-style notches in Android handsets. It’s long been rumored that manufacturers are set to copy Apple’s design, and we’ve already seen this in the Zenfone 5, Noa N10, and LG’s G7 (or whatever it will end up being called), among others.

Android P is also reported to come with a revamped Material Design Interface and a security feature that stops malicious apps from accessing a phone’s camera.