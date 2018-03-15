Logitech’s G brand is responsible for a number of impressive gaming peripherals, including its Pro mechanical gaming keyboard. Now, it’s adding two more products to its roster: the G560 Gaming Speakers and the G513 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, both of which feature its Lightsync RGB lighting tech.

The G560 is the first set of speakers to come from Logitech’s gaming division. The $200, 2.1 system is capable of delivering 240 Watts of peak and 120 watts of RMS power. They also come with DTS:X Ultra 1.0 3D audio support for simulating surround sound, a down-firing subwoofer to go with the two satellite speakers, and connectivity options that include Bluetooth, USB, and 3.5mm aux-in, allowing you to connect up to four devices at once.

But it’s the speakers’ LEDs that could be the most compelling feature. Much like Philips Ambilight technology, developers working with the Lightsync SDK can allow the speakers’ lights to match what’s happening within a game. That means explosions, damage, healing, approaching enemies, etc. can have their own patterns and colors that light up a room. Logitech said supported games at launch include Total War: Warhammer II, Dota 2, Final Fantasy XIV, Fortnite, Grand Theft Auto V, and more. In Fortnite, for example, players caught in “the storm” will find all the lights turn purple.

For titles lacking native support, owners can use Logitech’s gaming software to choose an area of their monitor and assign it to any of the speakers’ four lighting zones. Using the feature means that when you’re playing a game, the G560’s lights will respond to what’s on the screen. The LEDs can also synchronize with music and movies.

Lightsync tech will also appear in Logitech’s new $150 G513 mechanical keyboard, which the company says has switches that respond 25 percent faster than its competitors, and an improved palm rest made from a more comfortable material. Buyers can chose between the Romer-G Tactile and the Romer-G Linear keyboard switches.

Both the G560 speakers and the G513 keyboard will be available this April.