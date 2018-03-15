An Oregon man is still recovering from wounds received during an attack by his sword-wielding girlfriend on March 3.

According to The Oregonian, Alex Lovell of Camas was sleeping when his live-in girlfriend, Emily Javier stabbed him. Lovell scrambled out of bed and struggled to fight off his attacker, nearly losing his fingers in the process.

Javier continued to attack until Lovell fell to the ground lifeless. At that point, she called 911 and surrendered to police. During her call with the dispatcher (listen below), she said she had attacked her boyfriend with a samurai sword. Once in custody, she told police that she had grown increasingly frustrated with Lovell because he was always playing video games and paid little attention to her.

Lovell admitted in an interview that he played PlayerUnknown’s Battleground for as much as 12 hours a day, but claims that he has aspirations to play professionally.

Javier said that the last straw occurred after she discovered he had the dating app Tinder installed on his phone. She also said that she had found red hairs in the shower that did not match hers or Lovell’s color. It was after this that she went to the mall and purchased the replica Japanese-style sword known as a katana with the purpose of stabbing him with it.

Lovell claims he did not have an affair, and that he had Tinder on his phone when he first met Javier but deleted it once they started dating. “I barely had time to hang out with my girlfriend, let alone another girl,” he said referring to his long hours playing PUBG. “Basically, she [Javier] was delusional.”

More than a week passed between the time Javier bought the sword and when the incident occurred. During that time she stewed in her anger and plotted revenge.

On March 2, Lovell came home from his day job as a bookkeeper and ignored her, so Javier put the sword and two knives taped together next to her side of their shared bed and waited for him to go to sleep.

According to court documents obtained by The Columbian, police stated, “Her plan was to kill her boyfriend and then herself.” However, she lost her nerve once she saw Lovell on the floor bleeding.

Javier pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges and remains in jail with bail set at $350,000.

Lovell is still in the hospital recovering from his wounds and surgery to reattach his ring, middle, and index fingers which were sliced nearly through. In the meantime, his PUBG buddies have started a GoFundMe for him to help cover medical expenses. So far the campaign has raised $8,155 of its $10,000 goal.

Image courtesy Alex Lovell via Twitter