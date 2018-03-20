One doesn’t have to look far to see the tremendous impact the gig economy is having on how and why people work. While its effects haven’t yet permeated every community, many in major metropolitan areas and other influential cities are witnessing its effects firsthand.

Much of this movement is driven or facilitated by mobile devices and the flexibility to work from anywhere. Naturally, that extends to the devices and equipment that enable productivity. It comes as no surprise, then, that users are gravitating towards smaller, design-oriented products to help them get their work done.

It’s this demographic that HP is looking to cater to with its latest offerings, the HP LaserJet Pro M15 and M28 printers.

HP on Tuesday said its new printers are 30 percent smaller than the previous generation. They’re roughly as tall as a standard No. 2 pencil or the average smartphone – good news for those who can’t be bogged down by clunky equipment. In fact, HP says they’re the world’s smallest laser printers in their class.

Despite the small footprint, the printers are still quite speedy and can print at speeds up to 19 pages per minute. They work across USB and 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi and with the HP Smart App, you can completely control the printer from a smartphone or tablet – again, handy for those who work on the move.

HP hasn’t yet announced pricing for its new printers but has said they will be the company’s most affordable laser printers. Look for them to launch next month.