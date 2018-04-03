There’s still a fair bit of confusion over LG’s next flagship smartphone, but pulling together pieces of information suggests it could arrive as soon as May and, despite rumors to the contrary, the handset might be called the LG G7 ThinQ.

The story of the G7 starts at this year’s CES, where LG said it was moving away from a yearly smartphone launch cycle and will instead focus on releasing more variants of its handsets. This coincided with a report claiming Jo Seong-jin, COE of LG Electronics, had ordered work on the G7 to stop and for the product to be reviewed from scratch.

At MWC in February, LG revealed an updated version of its V30 handset, the V30S ThinQ, but it also showed off another device labeled the G7, which featured an iPhone X-style notch. Some suspected this was the device LG had been working on before it got canceled in favor of the new phone, codenamed Judy.

Now, in an announcement revealing a partnership with K Pop band BTS, LG has confirmed the group will appear in marketing related to "the company's upcoming flagship smartphone." There has also been a report from South Korea’s ETNews that claims the handset will be unveiled sometime this month and launch in mid-May.

Interestingly, reliable leaker Evan Blass, who had said LG would retire its ‘G’ naming system, tweeted that the new phone will be called the G7 ThinQ, adopting the same moniker as the V30S that was shown off at Barcelona.

Goodbye, LG G7. Hello, LG G7 ThinQ. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 3, 2018

As for its specs, the LG G7 ThinQ (or whatever it ends up being called) is expected to come with a 2018 flagship-standard Snapdragon 845, a M+ LCD panel, Android 8.1 Oreo, 6GB of RAM, a 3300mAh battery with wireless charging, high-fidelity DAC, and that contentious notch. If the reports are true, we’ll discover more about the phone over the coming weeks.