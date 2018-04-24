Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus finally has a firm launch date for the Nintendo Switch. On Tuesday, Bethesda revealed that the action-adventure first-person shooter will arrive on the portable console on June 29. It’ll be priced at $59.99.

Bethesda first announced the Switch version of Wolfenstein II back in September alongside news of a Doom port which hit Nintendo’s console a couple of months later. The mature titles – alongside other ports like Payday 2, L.A. Noire and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – marked a different direction for Nintendo, a company that has traditionally catered to a younger audience.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus launched on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on October 27 as the eighth main entry in the Wolfenstein franchise. The first game in the series – Castle Wolfenstein – dropped way back in 1981 although odds are, your first meeting with the game came as a result of the excellent Wolfenstein 3D in 1992.

The New Colossus won “Best Action Game” at The Game Awards in December, beating out Cuphead 2, Destiny 2, Nioh and Prey. Bethesda has since released a multi-part DLC, dubbed The Freedom Chronicles, that adds a trio of new playable characters to the mix including Joseph Stallion, Gerald Wilkins and Jessica Valiant.