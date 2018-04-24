Bandai Namco earlier this year unveiled a remastered version of Dark Souls, the spiritual successor to 2009’s Demon’s Souls. We’re still waiting on its arrival but on Tuesday, supporters of the series got a bit of good news.

Developer FromSoftware said on Twitter that owners of the PC version of Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition will be able to purchase the remastered version at a discounted price. According to VG24/7, the game will be offered at a 50 percent discount which means you’ll be able to pick it up for $20. Console gamers will have to pay the full $40 price.

Owners of the PC version of "Dark Souls Prepare to Die Edition" will be able to upgrade to "DARK SOULS REMASTERED" at a discounted price. Please feel free to take advantage of this campaign. pic.twitter.com/A3mEXG2tmi — FROMSOFTWARE (@fromsoftware_pr) April 24, 2018



The site also notes that Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition will be removed from Steam on May 9. It’ll remain playable for those that have already purchased it but from that point, you’ll no longer be able to buy it. The Prepare to Die Edition originally launched in August 2012.

Bandai Namco said last week that the Nintendo Switch version of Dark Souls: Remastered was being pushed back until the summer “due to the nature of causality,” as is the Solaire of Astora amiibo. PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC versions of the game are still on track for a May 25 release, however.