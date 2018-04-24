Bungie on Tuesday during a Twitch livestream unveiled the second major expansion for Destiny 2. Dubbed Warmind, the add-on will introduce new narratives, features, enemies, items and more.

The new DLC is set on Mars albeit in an area that gamers haven’t previously explored – Hellas Basin. Here, players will travel across massive glaciers, through rocky red caverns and into Hive-infested caves in search of new gear and to test themselves against new enemies.

One of the expansion’s key highlights is a new endgame, player-triggered public event called Escalation Protocol. Accessible only after completing the campaign (although you can join in on someone else’s game), this mode will see players square off against waves of Hive enemies with rotating bosses. Reward chests will spawn after the third, fifth and seventh waves, offering gamers a meaningful reason to participate.

Elsewhere, Destiny’s PvP multiplayer mode – Crucible – is getting private matches and two types of player rankings. There's also new exotic weapons and armor pieces, an emote wheel, a new story campaign and more.

Destiny 2 landed on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 6, 2017, before finding its way to Windows PC the following month. The game’s first expansion, Curse of Osiris, launched shortly after on December 5.

Warmind is set to arrive on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on May 8 priced at $19.99.