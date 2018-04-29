Now that AMD has launched its second generation Ryzen CPUs otherwise known as Zen+, the next thing to look forward to is the Threadripper refresh. The 8-core, 12-core, and 16-core models now have confirmed revisions based on a 12nm process.

In AMD's Product Master document that lists every microprocessor, GPU, and chipset sold by the company, the upcoming Threadripper models have been spotted. We know that the new CPUs are supposed to be coming out in the second half of 2018 from a previously presented road map.

The 12nm Zen+ Threadripper CPUs are expected to retain the TR4 socket, although this has yet to be directly confirmed by board partners or AMD. Three refreshed models have been added with the status of mass market. Orderable part numbers follow nearly identical naming conventions to the original Threadripper components making it easy to identify the next generation components.

Next generation Threadripper CPUs will enjoy the same advantages brought with the second generation of Ryzen. Lower memory latency and higher clock speeds without significant increases in power consumption.

CPU Model Threadripper 2900X Threadripper 2920X Threadripper 2950X Part Number YD290XA8U8QAF YD292XA8UC9AF YD295XA8UGAAF Core/Thread Count 8C / 16T 12C / 24T 16C / 32T Product Status Mass Market Mass Market Mass Market

In addition to Threadripper, AMD also has added second generation Ryzen 3 and Ryzen 5 parts to their catalog.

The Ryzen 3 2100 and 2300X as well as the Ryzen 5 2500X have been changed to mass market status. The 2200 and 2400 models are unlikely to be used for standard CPUs since they are in use for Raven Ridge APUs.

Notably, the 2500X could be the only Ryzen 5 quad-core CPU targeting gamers. Considering that the 6-core Ryzen 5 2600 performs well and is not outrageously expensive, a slightly cheaper mid-tier CPU may be overlooked.

For mobile applications, the Ryzen 3 2000U, Ryzen 5 2600U, and Ryzen 7 2800U have been added. Given that there is a 2800U for mobile, it would make sense that a 2800X could appear later this year for desktop platforms as a binned 2700X with higher clock speeds.