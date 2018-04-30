Atari last summer confirmed it was working on a retro-inspired game console. Details – including photos and hardware specifications – trickled out in subsequent months and in March at the Game Developers Conference, the device officially became known as the Atari VCS.

On Monday, the iconic brand said its Atari VCS console will go up for pre-order on May 30 exclusively via crowdfunding platform Indiegogo.

Atari mentioned two packages in its announcement. The Atari VCS Collector’s Edition will feature the retro-inspired wood panel across the front while the Atari VCS Onyx will consist of an all-black version that starts at $199. Other bundles will include the Classic Joystick and Modern Controller, we’re told, suggesting the Collector’s Edition and Onyx packages may not include a controller of any sort.

Atari says initial shipments are scheduled for the spring of 2019. The system was originally expected to go up for pre-order late last year but was delayed at the last minute.

The console will feature a custom AMD processor with Radeon graphics that’s capable of 4K resolution, HDR and 60 frames per second output. There are also onboard and expandable storage options, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and USB 3.0 support. A full list of hardware specifications will accompany the pre-sale, we’re told.

We also know that the console will cover the classics through the Atari Vault collection. A full range of “popular modern titles” will be announced at later dates, Atari promises.