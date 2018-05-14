Facebook's Cambridge Analytica data privacy scandal has led many tech companies to take steps to address user privacy concerns. Some have given users tools to see how their data is used, and others have given users the opportunity to download all the data the platform stores about them.

On Facebook's part, the company promised in March to conduct a full app investigation and audit, determining whether or not any apps on the platform may be misusing user data.

Today, Facebook's VP of Product Partnerships Ime Archibong released an update on the audit. In the update, Archibong elaborated on Facebook's review process, explaining that they've divided their investigations into two phases.

First, Facebook performs a "comprehensive review" to identify every app that has access to a large amount of user data. Second, the company conducts interviews, request information and performs on-site inspections.

As a result of this process, Archibong says Facebook auditors have suspended "around 200 [apps]" for potentially misusing Facebook data. To be clear, this suspension will only be temporary and Facebook hasn't come to a final conclusion about the apps use of data just yet.

Rather, there were simply a few red flags that caught the attention of auditors. That said, if Facebook's auditors do find that these apps misused user data, the company will ban them outright and notify users via this Help section article.