With E3 2018 fast approaching people are beginning to wonder what’s in store.

Sony has revealed a lineup which includes Death Stranding and The Last of Us Part II. Bethesda confirmed Rage 2 will be on show, and there is a very good chance that CD Projekt Red will have an update and content for Cyberpunk 2077.

Today Ubisoft revealed a partial lineup for its E3 showcase with a teaser trailer. The video shows a highlight reel from last years E3 Ubisoft presentation. It then pans out to a conversation between LegitBoss2018 (Yves Guillemot?) and his digital assistant named Sam as they discuss the titles that will be in this year's showcase.

Games that are confirmed to be in Ubisoft’s presentation include:

Beyond Good and Evil 2

For Honor

Skull & Bones

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Transference

The video also hints that the studio has “some surprises for the show.” One of these surprises is highly likely to be a new Splinter Cell game.

A couple weeks ago we reported on a leak from Walmart Canada that revealed several unannounced games. One of the games, Rage 2, has already been confirmed by Bethesda. Another title on the list was Splinter Cell.

While Ubisoft has not announced a new Sam Fisher adventure, there have been other rumors hinting that it is in the works. GameRant reported a year ago that Ubisoft had re-registered for trademark protection on the signature brand. This trademark renewal does not guarantee a game is in the works but coupled with the Walmart leak, it seems likely.

We won’t have long to wait to find out. Ubisoft’s E3 2018 presser will be held on Monday, June 11 at 1:00pm PDT. According to the company’s YouTube page, it will also have a pre-show leading up to the presentation starting at 12:15pm and a post-show “where all the surprises will continue.”