Renowned gaming critic John Bain, better known by the alias TotalBiscuit, died on Thursday following a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 33.

His wife, Genna Bain, shared the unfortunate news on Twitter.

As Polygon recounts, Bain first revealed his cancer diagnosis in 2014. A year later, he shared that the diagnosis was terminal but continued to work on his YouTube channel and podcast. In a lengthy Reddit post earlier this month, Bain said he’d recently learned that after 46 rounds of chemotherapy, his body had become resistant to all forms of treatment.

Rest in Peace my Dearest Love

John @Totalbiscuit Bain

July 8, 1984 - May 24, 2018 pic.twitter.com/hg9ytHsItJ — Genna Bain (@GennaBain) May 24, 2018



He announced his retirement as a critic in the post and although he didn’t publicly speculate on how much time he had left, he seemingly knew the end was near and said he wanted to focus on getting his quality of life (pain management) to as good a standard as possible and spend time with his family.

TotalBiscuit’s YouTube channel has more than 2.2 million subscribers and his videos regularly amassed several hundred thousand views each.

John bain, aka @Totalbiscuit did more good for the gaming community than most of us could do in 10 lifetimes.



He believed in me when I did not believe in myself. He encouraged me to become the person I am.



A mentor. A friend. So much more.



He will be missed. Rest in peace. — Boogie2988 (@Boogie2988) May 24, 2018



Bain’s wife posted the words to the poem “Love Constant Beyond Death” by Francisco de Quevedo in announcing his death. Other well-known public figures in the gaming community including Boogie2988 also remembered Bain on Twitter.