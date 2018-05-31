Something to look forward to: Additional options are rarely a bad thing, especially in the hardware space. Whether or not these chips present a solid value, however, will depend on some unknown factors including pricing and boost clocks.

AMD launched its second-generation Ryzen line-up in mid-April with a quartet of processors including two Ryzen 5 series chips – the Ryzen 5 2600 and 2600X – and a pair of Ryzen 7 CPUs – the Ryzen 7 2700 and 2700X.

Now, it seems as if AMD may be preparing to grow its family tree.

The crew over at The Tech Report recently stumbled across an updated CPU support list for ASRock’s AB350M Pro4 motherboard. On it are four new AMD CPUs including the Ryzen 3 2300X with a base clock of 3.5GHz, 2MB of cache and a 65W TDP and the Ryzen 5 2500X with 2MB of cache, a 65W TDP and a base clock of 3.6GHz.

TTR surmises these will likely be quad-core parts based on their L2 cache size.

There are also two energy-efficient models listed, the Ryzen 5 2600E with a 45W TDP, 3MB of cache and a base clock of 3.1GHz as well as a Ryzen 7 2700E at 2.8GHz with 4MB of cache and a 2.8GHz base clock. Again, based on the L2 cache, these will likely be six-core and eight-core components, respectively.

Missing from the equation is the peak clock speeds of these parts. Pricing and availability is also unknown although with Computex just around the bend, the stage is set for AMD to share more information.