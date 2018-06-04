Highly anticipated: Microsoft “accidentally” leaked the bonuses to be handed out with pre-orders of the Xbox One version of Red Dead Redemption 2. The perks were posted on the Xbox Store but were quickly taken down. However, at least one Restera user was able to grab a screenshot before Microsoft pulled the information.

Xbox owners who pre-order anxiously awaited title will receive the War Horse, the Outlaw Survival Kit, a cash bonus for Story mode and somewhat oddly a gift of $500,000 to use in GTA Online. Those who place their order before July 31 will also receive a Treasure Map to use in Red Dead Redemption 2 Story mode.

The end of July deadline would seem to indicate that pre-orders will be starting soon. More than likely, Rockstar will be opening pre-orders either during or right after E3 since the game has a fall launch date.

You’re going to want to liberally salt this news since it is not directly from the studio. However, there have been numerous leaks subsequently confirmed by developers this year including Rage 2, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and the Xbox Accessibility Controller just to name a few.

There is no word on whether PlayStation 4 users will have similar bonuses for pre-ordering. However, Sony did announce a partnership with Rockstar that will bring PS4 owners timed DLC content.

"We are pleased to announce that PS4 players get first access to earn select online content in the vast open world of Red Dead Redemption 2," said Sony on the PlayStation Blog.

Red Dead Redemption 2 will be out for PS4 and XB1 on October 26. Rockstar promised more information on “Special Editions” would be released this month.