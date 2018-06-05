Something to look forward to: Thermaltake is launching the Level 20 and Level 20 GT Edition cases to replace its well known Level 10 chassis. The premium offerings are a unique option for enthusiasts and remove many shortfalls of the original Level 10.

As Computex 2018 continues on this week, Thermaltake has shown off the Level 20 and Level 20 GT Full Tower Chassis. Arriving as a replacement to the Level 10 that debuted nearly a decade ago, the Level 20 is just as unique.

Keeping a compartment-based approach, components are physically separated into three different sections of the case. Each compartment has its own 4mm thick glass door panel that swings open.

To keep up with modern advancements, USB 3.1 Type-C has been added to the front I/O next to four USB 3.0 ports. Standard headphone and mic jacks, status lights, and power button complete the line of left facing I/O.

The Level 20 has three Riing Plus 14 RGB Fans and two Lumi Plus LED Strips. An included controller allows for lighting to be set using TT RGB Plus software. Fan speeds and lighting options are all easily accessible in software.

Should enthusiasts be looking to go all out, the Level 20 GT Edition is certainly to be of interest. Four 5mm-thick tempered glass panels surround the case. Larger windows allow for clear view of everything inside. Support for up to a 420mm radiator, E-ATX motherboards, and dual vertical graphics cards make the GT Edition compatible with most available hardware.

Pricing and availability information was not given, but rumors of a $999 price point for the Level 20 were floating around at CES earlier this year.