Recap: Insomniac Games and Oculus are hoping they have an new AAA franchise on their hands with the VR shooter Stormland. The game takes place on a once peaceful planet that has been overrun with hostile robots. Player's must take back the planet through exploration and combat.

In the lead up to E3, Insomniac Games has released a trailer for a brand new IP called Stormland. The VR title is an open-world shooter that puts players into the shoes of a robot. Gameplay will focus on exploration according to the developers.

Stormland is not the studio’s first foray into virtual reality games. Insomniac has already released three other VR titles — Feral Rights, Edge of Nowhere, and The Unspoken. This new title will be different in a couple of ways.

First, the game is much more expansive than previous projects. The developers are looking to integrate the virtual-reality mechanics introduced in earlier projects with the open-world environments that Insomniac is known for in non-VR titles like Ratchet and Clank.

“This is taking components from the open world structure and the gameplay systems we’ve made for games like Ratchet and Clank and Sunset Overdrive, and it’s marrying them to an evolved form of the VR mechanics that we’ve developed in Edge of Nowhere, Feral Rights and The Unspoken,” Insomniac’s Chad Dezern told Polygon. “The big idea is that we’re presenting a world that changes over time and reveals a playground of movement and combat and loot — and then we turn you loose to explore this world freely with a set of android movement abilities.”

The abilities, mechanics, and movement that Dezern refers to are another thing that make the game different. Players will use outstretched hands to vault over obstacles, climb cliffs, or even fly. Movement plays a vital role in the new game, and the developers have removed the limitations of where players can explore. Want to climb that mountain? Well, climb it.

“[It brought a] new level of expressiveness where you could go under and around and approach things from any direction with complete control,” said developer Mike Daly. “We had to throw a bunch of things off the table, but it also opened up a bunch of possibilities and played into combat design and exploration.”

Insomniac is developing Stormland for the Oculus Rift. A precise release date has not been set, but the game should be out sometime in 2019.