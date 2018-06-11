In context: When rumors that Fallout 76 would be a multiplayer survival title spread around the internet, many grew concerned that Bethesda would be giving up on singleplayer. Fortunately, at their E3 presentation on Sunday, the company proved those fears wrong by revealing their next two major singleplayer titles, Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6. They'll both be releasing sometime after Fallout 76.

We're only two days into E3, and we've already seen official reveals for several exciting games.

Not one to make a quiet entrance, Witcher 3 developer CD Projekt Red "hacked" the Microsoft press conference to show off Cyberpunk 2077 for the first time in several years. We also saw extended footage of Rage 2 and our first look at Fallout 76's gameplay during Bethesda's presentation.

However, towards the end of their presentation, Bethesda decided to let us know about the next two titles they're working on after Fallout 76.

To do so, they showed two short teaser trailers in succession. The first teaser revealed the rumored space-faring title Starfield, while the second revealed The Elder Scrolls 6.

The teasers were remarkably short, and they weren't rendered in the games' respective engines. As such, information about them is virtually nonexistent, meaning we don't know when they will be coming out, how much they'll cost, or where they'll be set.

The Elder Scrolls 6's brief teaser seems to suggest it could take place in High Rock or Hammerfell, two fictional regions in the Elder Scrolls universe, but it's tough to say for sure.

Regardless, for fans who were disappointed to hear that Fallout 76 would be an online, multiplayer survival RPG, the news that Bethesda has far from given up on singleplayer games will likely come as a relief.