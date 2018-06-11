As expected, Devolver Digital’s E3 presser was just as crazy and sarcastic as last year’s. Chief Synergy Officer Nina Struthers (actress Mahria Zook) was just as irreverent and foul-mouthed as last year as she mocked gamers, other developers, and the industry in general.

However, between making fun of gamers who shell out hundreds of dollars to play 30-year-old “classic games” and “unethical developers” that fleece their customers with random crap that they don’t need in their games, Struthers managed to unveil three new games — Scum, Metal Wolf Chaos XD, and My Friend Pedro.

Scum is a multiplayer survival game under development by Croteam. The game features an open world, “unprecedented” character customization, and a metabolic system. Players will start on an island with the goal being to escape before dying. However, they must first remove an implant and survive against up to 63 other players on the hostile island.

Warning: Video contains adult language and violence.

Scum is already in early access on Steam with a release date slated for some time in August.

Metal Wolf Chaos has been around since 2004 in Japan, but now Devolver plans to bring it to the US.

FromSoftware’s third-person shooter has the President of the United States Micheal Wilson donning a mech suit called Metal Wolf so he can battle enemies born from civil unrest. Several states are trying to secede, and his own Vice President Richard Hawk is out to get him.

Devolver is releasing a remastered version of the game for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. It doesn’t have a release date yet, but Steam lists it as coming this year.

The most exciting entry the publisher had to show was My Friend Pedro. Although Devolver did not have much in the way of details, it did have a trailer that shows a unique and quirky acrobatic shooter.

Judging by the video My Friend Pedro mixes a linear platform shooter with a game mechanic that is similar to Bullet Time from Max Payne. There also seems to be some puzzle-like elements that require users to use ricochets to clear a room of enemies.

My Friend Pedro is coming in 2019 for Nintendo Switch and PC from indie developer DeadToast Entertainment.

Devolver ended its showcase by killing Nina in a hail of gunfire coming from the hapless player who lost his arm at last year’s presentation. Don’t worry though. Devolver can rebuild her. Expect to see Nina Struthers 2.0 at next year’s E3.