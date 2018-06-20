Bottom line: AMD has a 32-core / 64-thread CPU waiting in the wings. Pricing hasn't yet been revealed although some enthusiasts will likely pay whatever it takes to outfit their rig with this monster.

AMD at Computex earlier this month revealed that its second-generation Threadripper processor with 32 cores and 64 threads will ship during the third quarter of this year. The monster chip is based on the same 12nm ZEN+ architecture as AMD's latest Ryzen desktop CPUs and will be compatible with current-gen TR4 socketed boards with an expected TDP of 250W.

According to HKEPC (via The Tech Report), the new chip will be called the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990X. The site showcased an alleged CPU-Z screenshot of the chip, seemingly confirming the 250W TDP and a core clock speed of 3.4GHz.

The publication also posted purported Cinebench R15 results, highlighting scores at various clock speeds up to 4.2GHz (using XFR). TTR is skeptical of this claim, however:

As implemented on AMD's second-generation Ryzen processors, Precision Boost 2 and XFR 2 work to raise all-core boost speeds, not peak single-core speeds. For example, the Ryzen 7 2700X can reach 4.35 GHz peak single-core speeds regardless of cooling—it's the chip's all-core speeds that are affected by the beefy heatsink needed to activate XFR. Second-generation Threadripper CPUs seem unlikely to use a different algorithm, and we would find it curious if the chip's peak boost speeds are actually lower than the Ryzen 7 2700X given AMD's past practice of binning dies for use in Threadripper CPUs.

As always, leaked results like these should be taken with a grain of salt and not relied upon as fact until they can be independently confirmed. That said, it’s hard not to get excited about the potential processing power that a chip like this could bring to desktops.