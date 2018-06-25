Bottom line: Piecing together the ideal workstation can be a tireless affair, one that some buyers simply don’t want to allocate the time and resources to. For them, perhaps something like the Cemtrex SmartDesk may be worth a look.

The SmartDesk is the epitome of an all-in-one solution. It features three built-in 24-inch IPS displays (1x920 x 1,080 resolution @ 60Hz) arranged horizontally that provide 72 inches of touchscreen real estate. Or, you can operate things wirelessly using the gesture-based system.

I use the word “system” because there’s a full PC built into the desk. Powered by an 8th generation Intel Core i7 CPU, the machine is paired with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and Nvidia Quadro graphics as well as a 256GB SSD and a 1TB hard drive for storage purposes.

Connectivity options include a USB 3.1 Type-C port, two USB 3.1 Type-A connectors, two USB 3.0 ports, a 3.5mm jack and an Ethernet jack.

The desk also caters to the standing movement and can be adjusted from a height of 38.9 inches up to 64.4 inches at the push of a button. Furthermore, it has an integrated keyboard and trackpad, two front-facing speakers, a microphone, a webcam, a built-in document scanner and even integrated wireless charging for your smartphone. Plus, it comes with wireless earbuds in a slide-out tray for taking voice calls.

The Cemtrex SmartDesk is no doubt impressive but it’s not entirely free of shortcomings. First, there’s the price. At $3,999, it’s far from affordable for most budgets. What’s more concerning, however, is the fact that its strength is also its weakness.

By rolling all of these features into a single product, you’re effectively marrying its feature set as-shipped. Don’t like the feel of the integrated keyboard? Too bad. What if one of the screens go out or the mechanical legs fail – how easy will they be to replace? How accessible / upgradable are the PC components?