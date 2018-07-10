In context: It’s hard to believe that it was way back in 1996 when Super Mario 64 arrived on the Nintendo 64 as one of the console’s launch games. It may be 22 years old, but modders are still making improvements to the N64’s best-selling game.

Kaze Emanuar is well-known in the ROM-modding community and has a history of creating mods for what’s considered one of the greatest games ever.

Emanuar’s latest work drags Super Mario 64 into the modern gaming age by adding widescreen HD and enabling super-smooth 60 fps gameplay. The original title ran at around 30 fps, but this mod wasn’t simply a case of doubling the frame rate, which caused all other game elements to run twice as fast. One of the methods Emanuar used to get around this problem was to run the game’s physics only on every other frame.

The mod’s been in the works for a while, but this version has corrected the issues found in earlier incarnations and is ready for download (instructions below the video).

Other Super Mario 64 mods from Emanuar include one that switches the game to a first-person perspective, which is pretty disorientating. He’s also responsible (along with Melonspeedruns and Marshivolt) for last year’s online hack that allowed 24 people to play simultaneously, and a mode that adds Cappy from Super Mario Odyssey into Super Mario 24.

While some say Super Mario Odyssey is the best Mario game of all time, Switch owners would no doubt appreciate a remastered version of Super Mario 64 arriving on their console. In all likelihood, it would probably look at lot like this.