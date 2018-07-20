Bottom line: While its handsets continue to receive positive reviews, LG struggles to compete with big industry hitters such as Samsung and Apple. But with a rumored five cameras and a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, could the upcoming V40 ThinQ be a true challenger to rival flagships?

LG’s G7 ThinQ has received mostly positive reviews in the short time it's been available in the US, but we’re already looking toward the company’s next release: its flagship V40 ThinQ. According to recent reports, the handset could arrive as soon as October 5, and it will boast a set of features that may help it stand out from the pack.

Korean site ETNews reports that the V40 ThinQ will come with five cameras in total, three on the rear and two front-facing snappers. Like the Huawei P20 Pro, the back of the device features a triple lens setup, which in this case consists of 20MP primary, 16MP wide-angle, and 13MP telephoto cameras. The dual front-facing cameras, meanwhile, will be used for 3D face recognition.

With more phone companies trying to up their handsets’ screen-to-body ratio, it appears that the V40 ThinQ will have one of the highest of any device. The almost non-existent bezels mean the display is expected to cover 90 percent of the front, putting it in the same bracket as Vivo’s Nex (91.24 percent) and the Lenovo Z5 (90 percent). Compared to other LG handsets, it’s way above the G7 ThinQ's 83 percent and the V30’s 81 percent.

LG says has something “different from the conventional” planned to enable the V40’s huge screen-to-body ratio, whether that entails more than just super-thin bezels remains to be seen.

The V40 is thought to copy the G7 and come with a notch, though it would likely have the same ability to hide the cutout by adding black bars to the sides. It will almost certainly pack a flagship-standard Snapdragon 845, and LG’s Quad DAC, rear fingerprint sensor, and dedicated Google Assistant button on the side are also expected. One thing that’s still uncertain is whether LG will opt for an OLED panel as it did with the V30 or stick with an LCD like the one from the G7.

If the October 5 launch is accurate, we may see the V40 unveiled at next month’s IFA event in Berlin, which TechSpot will be attending.