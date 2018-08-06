Highly anticipated: AMD looks set to launch Threadripper 2 in the coming weeks. If you’re exited to see what the company’s second-generation workstation processors are capable of, check out these Cinebench scores, which show the top-end CPU beating Intel’s Core i9-7980XE by 53 percent.

Preliminary performance figures for the 32-core/64-thread Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX processor, which will cost $1800, were 'accidentally' listed on AMD France’s website ahead of time. The company compares it to Intel’s Core i9 7980XE—a rival HEDT chip that is around $200 more expensive than AMD’s offering.

While the 7980XE with its 18 cores and 36 threads managed a score of 3,335.2 points, the Threadripper 2990WX boasted a massive 5099.3 points, which is 53 percent faster. The tests were completed in late June and both used a GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card, 4 x 8 GB DDR4-3200, Windows 10 x64 Pro (RS3), and a Samsung 850 Pro SSD.

Intel’s chip may still have the edge over Threadripper 2 when it comes to gaming performance, but that’s unlikely to be a concern among the professionals who buy these very expensive processors for their multi-threaded performance.

Model Cores/

Threads Boost/ Base (GHZ) L3 (MB) TDP (Watts) PCIe 3.0 Lanes Price (USD) Availability AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX 32/64 4.2/3.0 64 250W 64 $1,799 Aug. 13, 2018 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX 24/48 4.2/3.0 64 250W 64 $1,299 October 2018 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X 16/32 4.4/3.5 32 180W 64 $899 Aug. 31, 2018 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X 12/24 4.3/3.5 32 180W 64 $649 October 2018

Last week we saw a leak of Threadripper 2 pricing, models, and specs which have since been confirmed. The flagship chip has a base clock of 3.0GHz, a Turbo clock of 4.2GHz and a TDP of 250W. We also know that current TR4 boards will be compatible with the new Threadripper 2 processors.

Here’s the now-deleted post from AMD France’s website:

Tests performed by AMD Performance laboratories on 26/06/2018 on the following system. The configurations may vary by PC manufacturer, and give different results. The results may vary depending on the driver versions used. Test setup: TR4 motherboard with AMD “Whitehaven” socket X399 + AMD Ryzen ™ Threadripper ™ 2990WX + Gigabyte X299 AORUS Gaming 9 + Intel Core i9-7980XE. Both systems feature a GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card (driver 24.21.13.9793), 4 x 8 GB DDR4-3200, Windows 10 x64 Pro (RS3), Samsung 850 Pro SSD. “Power” is defined as computing power as represented by the Cinebench R15 processor benchmark. The Intel Core i9-7980XE earned 3,335.2 points on average in the benchmark, while the AMD Ryzen ™ Threadripper ™ 2990WX achieved 5,099.3 on average, or 5,099.3 / 3,335.2 = 153%) 53% faster than the Intel Core i9-7980XE. RP2-1.