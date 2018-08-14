Recap: The journey to bring Dark Souls to the Switch has been a long one but we finally have a definitive launch date. Hopefully Bandai Namco has put the extra time to good use to iron out any remaining bugs and further optimize the title for the Switch's hardware.

Bandai Namco on Tuesday announced that Dark Souls: Remastered for the Nintendo Switch will arrive on October 19.

Nintendo first announced a remastered version for its hybrid console in January during one of its Nintendo Direct broadcasts. The game was set to arrive on May 25 but a month earlier, Bandai Namco said it was being pushed back to the summer of 2018.

October isn’t exactly what most people would consider a summer month but at least we now have a firm launch date to look forward to.

It is believed that the publisher needed more time to optimize the remaster for the Switch as it isn’t as powerful as its Xbox One / PlayStation 4 / PC counter parts. According to Engadget, the game will run at 1080p when docked in TV mode and 720p when played in handheld mode with a frame rate cap of 30fps.

Accompanying the Switch release will be the Solaire of Astora amiibo.

Bandai Namco said an online network test will be conducted before launch. Additional details will be shared soon, we’re told.