WTF?! Motorola's latest foldable phones are drawing scrutiny over a software behavior that quietly reroutes user traffic through affiliate links, raising questions about how deeply monetization logic is embedded at the system level.

The issue was first spotted by a user, rather than disclosed in any official announcement. A Razr 60 Ultra owner on Reddit noticed something odd when opening the Amazon app from the app drawer. Instead of launching directly, the phone briefly opened a browser window, passed through a third-party URL, and then landed on Amazon. The entire sequence happens fast enough that most users would never notice unless they were actively watching for it.

A look at the device's network logs suggests this isn't just a random bug. Logs captured via Android Debug Bridge show traffic sent to devicenative.com, an ad-tech domain that publishes documentation on how it works with Motorola phones.

The behavior appears linked to Smart Feed, a pre-installed Motorola app that typically surfaces content and recommendations. In this case, it seems to be doing more than that – intercepting the Amazon app launch and slipping in an affiliate-tagged redirect along the way.

Further digging revealed that one of the redirect URLs is kira-abboud.com, which points to a fashion influencer brand. However, the affiliate code attached during the redirect – "sramz-kff-008-20" – does not match any codes associated with that influencer's known links. That mismatch hints that the affiliate tag isn't coming from a straightforward influencer deal but from a middle layer in the chain.

The behavior is tied to a specific version of the Smart Feed app. Devices running version 2.03.0070 show the redirect issue, while those on an earlier build, such as 2.03.0056, do not.

– Tech Ultimatum (@TechieUltimatum) May 26, 2026

Even then, the rollout is inconsistent. A Razr Fold with the updated app reproduces the behavior, whereas a Moto G Stylus 2026 running the same version does not reproduce it, which points to some other trigger on the Razr Fold that's still unclear.

There are also clear limits on when the redirect occurs. It only triggers when launching Amazon from the app drawer, not from a home screen shortcut. That detail suggests the interception is happening at the system or launcher level, rather than inside the Amazon app itself. So this looks like a very specific hook, not a blanket redirect across the system.

What remains unclear is if this is an intentional feature, a misconfigured integration, or something else entirely. The involvement of third-party domains and mismatched affiliate identifiers makes it difficult to trace responsibility.

Reporters have asked Motorola to explain what's going on, whether this behavior is intentional, and if other apps or devices are affected. So far, the company hasn't answered publicly.

For now, the only confirmed workaround is to disable the Smart Feed app, which stops the redirects and, based on testing so far, doesn't seem to break anything important. That strongly implicates Smart Feed as the culprit and shows how much leverage pre-installed software has over everyday taps and launches.