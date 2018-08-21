Why it matters: You usually have to wait a month or more for add-in board manufacturers to catch up with Nvidia. This time, it turns out, third party cards are ready for sale, right on day zero.

One thing that really shined through Nvidia's RTX presentation at Gamescom today was the complete and utter gag-order on AIB partner launches. Maybe Nvidia was tired of the leaks, or maybe they are trying to make a quick buck on the GeForce RTX 20 series, but the truth is the world was told Nvidia was pitching one price and practicing another.

Founders' Edition cards have become a staple of Nvidia launches. The company holds an exclusive of sorts on the first month, and later on the Add-in Board (AIB) partners get to do their own thing over the reference designs. This time, however, it seems that the partners have been ready for launch from day zero.

Asus

Asus has a reputation to uphold. It is one of the most prestigious and reliable motherboard and graphics card brands available on the market. Their ROG brand is a symbol of gaming goodness. But, you know this is coming, expect to pay top dollar for any high-end gear Asus puts out there... and the RTX 2080 is no exception.

Prices in the US range from $839 for the RTX 2080 to a stunning $1,209.99. Check them out on Amazon and Newegg.

Asus GeForce RTX 2080 8GB ROG STRIX OC Gaming

Asus GeForce RTX 2080 O8G Dual-fan OC Edition

Asus GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11G Turbo Edition

Asus GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11GB DUAL OC

EVGA

EVGA has been an age-old partner of Nvidia's. Time and again, they've delivered OC versions of Nvidia cards with a software ecosystem to match the warranties. Check them out on Amazon and Newegg.

EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 8GB XC Gaming

EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 8GB XC ULTRA Gaming

EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11GB XC Gaming

EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11GB XC ULTRA Gaming

Gigabyte

Gigabyte is a relatively recent player in the "gamer" market. The launch of the Aorus line saw to it shoring up its reputation, but so far only the G1 Gaming and WindForce series have earned RTX 2080 SKUs. Gigabyte is the only partner to announce an RTX 2070 card. Check them out on Amazon and Newegg.

GeForce RTX 2070 Gaming OC 8G

GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming OC 8G

GeForce RTX 2080 WindForce OC 8G

GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming OC 11G

GeForce RTX 2080 Ti WindForce OC 11G

Inno3D

Inno3D is not close to the brand recognition of some brands, but it perhaps the one which takes greater liberty in customizing their cards. The iChill series of cards is based on stock watercooling which allows them to overclock above and beyond.

iChill GeForce RTX 2080 TI Black

Inno3D GeForce RTX 2080 TI Gaming OC

Inno3D GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming OC

Inno3D GeForce RTX 2080 TI Twin X2

Inno3D GeForce RTX 2080 Twin X2

Inno3D GeForce RTX 2080 Jet

MSI

MSI is a budget gamers' delight. Their cards stand up to inspection and deliver the promised performance, but, somehow, MSI manages to stay below the average selling price. Always a good option for gamers in a pinch. Check them out on Amazon and Newegg.

MSI GeForce RTX 2080 8GB DUKE OC

MSI GeForce RTX 2080 8GB Gaming X TRIO

MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11GB Gaming X TRIO

MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11GB DUKE OC

Palit

Palit Microsystems (also known as Gainward, in Europe) sells highly-tweaked graphics cards with serious cooling. While they do not delve into exotic cooling, it is common to see solid cooling solutions and gamer-oriented features.

Palit GeForce RTX 2080 8GB GamingPro

Palit GeForce RTX 2080 8GB GamingPro OC

Palit GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11GB GamingPro

Palit GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11GB GamingPro OC

PNY

While discreet, PNY's XLR8 series cards have long guaranteed out-of-the-box overclocks that put their cards above the norm. They aren't usually too pricey, either. Check them out on Newegg.

PNY GeForce RTX 2080 XLR8 Gaming Overclocked Edition

PNY GeForce RTX 2080 Ti XLR8 Gaming Overclocked Edition

Zotac

The masters of mini, Zotac specializes in sticking complex electronics in small footprints. When it's not doing that, it's simply delivering their highly-OC'ed AMP! cards. Check them out on Amazon and Newegg.

Zotac GeForce RTX 2080 8GB Blower

Zotac GeForce RTX 2080 8GB AMP! Edition

Zotac GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11GB Triple Fan

Zotac GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11GB AMP! Edition

We are aware other long-time Nvidia partners, such as Galaxy (KFA2), have not yet announced their products, but given the availability date of September 20th, their announcements should be imminent. Stay tuned.