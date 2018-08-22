The big picture: Today's youth are often criticized for excessive smartphone use but as Pew's recent survey data highlights, parents are also struggling with their own addictions.

According to recent survey data from Pew Research Center, 51 percent of teens say their parent or caregiver is often or sometimes distracted by a cellphone when they’re trying to have a conversation with them.

Parents also see it as an issue as 36 percent admitted they spend too much time on their phones. What’s more, 15 percent of parents said they often lose focus as work due to their phone – nearly double the rate (eight percent) of teens who said their phones distract them at school.

A full 54 percent of teens surveyed said they spend too much time on their cellphone. By comparison, 41 percent conceded to spending too much time on social media and only 26 percent felt they invest too much time playing video games.

For what it’s worth, 22 percent of teens believe they don’t spend enough time gaming while roughly four in 10 teens feel they’re spending roughly the right amount of time playing games and using social media.

Encouragingly, Pew reports at 52 percent have cut back on cellphone use, 57 percent are limiting the time they spend on social media and 58 percent have taken measures to limit the amount of time spent playing video games.

Lead photo via Getty Images