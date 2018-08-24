What just happened? Tesla might soon have some unexpected competition. AK-47 maker Kalashnikov unveiled its first electric vehicle at a Russian gun show, and it is pretty impressive for a first attempt - the vehicle, dubbed the CV-1, will boast 217 miles of range, 6-second 0-to-60 acceleration, and a unique retro aesthetic.

It seems AK-47 maker Kalashnikov isn't content with creating awesome-but-impractical hoverbikes. The company is now shifting its gaze from guns and gadgets to electric vehicles, TechCrunch reports.

The vehicle reportedly made its debut at the Army 2018 International Military Technical Forum in Kubinka, Russia. Upon first glance, the car, known as the CV-1, is pretty unassuming - it lacks the flash of a Tesla Model S or even a Chevy Bolt, at least.

However, the CV-1's performance capabilities are what make it stand out. TechCrunch says the vehicle can travel a whopping 350 kilometers on a single charge (217 miles), courtesy of its 90kwh battery.

That range doesn't quite match what other electric cars in the industry can achieve, but it's still impressive for Kalashnikov's first crack at an EV.

In addition to solid range, the CV-1 boasts a 0-to-60mph speed of a mere 6 seconds. For the sake of comparison, Tesla's Model S P100 can go from a standstill to 60mph in about 2.4 seconds.

Kalashnikov might not be content with playing second fiddle to other EV makers, though. TechCrunch says one of the company's goals is to eventually develop the CV-1 into a vehicle that can rival Tesla's offerings.

Whether or not Kalashnikov will be able to pull that off remains to be seen, but the CV-1's retro style is certainly unlike anything else you'd see on the market today. Its unique sense of style might just be enough to capture the imagination -- and the wallets -- of the public, though we don't know how much it'll cost just yet.

Image courtesy Carscoops

