Bottom line: Barring any production delays, Tesla's new Roadster will likely be the quickest production car ever made when it rolls off the assembly line in 2020. It probably won't touch the Koenigsegg Agera RS on the top end but from a dig and in the quarter, it'll be tough to beat.

Tesla has published new photos of its upcoming Roadster zipping along a mountain road.

The car made an appearance at the Grand Basel car show in Switzerland this week although as Green Car Reports highlights, it was just a mock-up that lacked an interior and powertrain.

Tesla unveiled the new roadster in late 2017, promising a 2020 launch with a 200 kWh battery that’ll deliver a range of around 620 miles. It aims to be the quickest production car ever with a claimed 0-60 speed of 1.9 seconds, 0-100 coming in 4.2 seconds and a quarter mile time of 8.8 seconds. Tesla says it’ll have a top speed in excess of 250 mph.

Jay Leno recently spent some time with the new Roadster and even got to experience its insane acceleration. If you’re an adrenaline junkie like me, that looks like loads of fun.

The Tesla Roadster carries a base price of $200,000 with Founders Series (limited to 1,000 reservations) going for $250,000. In the meantime, Tesla will have its hands full fulfilling Model 3 orders.

The Grand Basel show in Basel runs through September 9.